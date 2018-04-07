Anyone have a memorable story from a Friday the 13th? Do you avoid anything that day? (Photo by Kamal Bilal on Unsplash)

Friday the 13th – just like any other day?

Anyone have a bad luck - or good luck - story from a Friday the 13th?

With Friday the 13th falling on Friday, April 13, the Trail Times would like to know if anyone has a memorable “Friday the 13th story.”

Tell us your story in comments!

Triskaidekaphobia (TRIS-kye-DEK-ə-FOH-bee-ə) from Greek triskaideka – “thirteen” (tris = “three” + kai = “and” + deka = “ten”) + phobos = “fear” – is fear or avoidance of the number 13. It is also a reason for the fear of Friday the 13th, called paraskevidekatriaphobia (Greek for Friday) or friggatriskaidekaphobia, after Frigg, the Norse goddess after whom Friday is named in English. The term was used as early as in 1910 by Isador Coriat in Abnormal Psychology.

