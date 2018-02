An end terminal remains frozen in time on a bluebird day at the top of Granite Mountain. The terminal is one of the last remnants of the old Granite chairlift. Built in 1965, the lift was twice as long and twice as high as the Red Mountain chairlift. It also more than doubled the accessible terrain at Red Mountain. The lift turned until 1995 when the Silverlode and Motherlode chairlifts were constructed. Guy Bertrand photo