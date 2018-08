Alley Bash 2.0 has reached a fundraising milestone thanks to a $3000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Trail. Sanctuary president Barbara Gibson, Coordinator Leanne DeBiasio and Alley Bash 2.0 Chair Betty Anne Marino pictured with Kiwanis members accept the contribution that puts Sanctuary over their $20,000 - 20 years of operation sponsorship goal. Sanctuary is so grateful to have another community group come forward with support, especially during this time of financial instability. A few tickets remain for the September 15 Dueling Piano’s 20 year celebration event. Go to sanctuarytrail.org to ensure you don’t miss out on this one of kind event.