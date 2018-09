Tyler Toews of Canadian Murals, the artist behind Trail’s array of beautiful murals, is set to tackle his next project along the retaining wall behind the new Riverfront Centre. While workers were smoothing the concrete surface on Tuesday morning, Toews had a bookshelf and books, which he placed in various spots along the wall to take photos and gauge how the light hits it. He’ll return to his studio, examine the photos and create his mural to match how the sunlight hits the books. The Nelson-based artist plans to paint a line of books on a bookshelf all down the 112-foot wall in such a way that it will have a 3D effect.