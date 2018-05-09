Everybody’s favourite street food fair has moved to the Esplanade for Silver City Days this year. Vendors offering all kinds of goodies opened today and serving 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through to Saturday. The Riverfront Food Fair is also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Good eats on the Trail riverfront, what could be better?

So much food, so little time …

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Critter Day crawls to Beaver Creek

Critter Day crawls to Beaver Creek

Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, from 1-5 p.m.

Junior Dragons Den winners named

This year’s Junior Dragons Den competition had over 60 submissions

Bears back in Trail neighbourhoods

WildSafeBC advises homeowners and tenants to manage their attractants now

Nelson restricts drive-thru hours

A&W won’t be able to operate 24-7

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: B.C. woman gets 7-year ban in animal cruelty case after 82 cats, dogs seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service for Surrey woman Xin (Ivy) Zhou

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

