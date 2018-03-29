Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC seeks volunteer directors

Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC (HFHSEBC) is a regional non-profit organization that believes housing is a human right and should be available to all.

Our parent organization, Habitat for Humanity International, was founded in 1976 and now has affiliates worldwide. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity has helped construct or preserve over 800,000 homes; all homes are built using local trades people, partner family sweat equity, and volunteers.

The cost of new home construction throughout Southeast BC is offset using proceeds from our regional Habitat for Humanity Restores located in Grand Forks and Castlegar.

New homeowners are required to contribute to house construction from start to finish as well as repay an interest free mortgage that covers all building expenses.

Throughout Southeast BC, Habitat For Humanity has constructed 24 homes including our three most recent builds in Grand Forks which are scheduled to be finished by July of this year.

Like any not-for-profit organization, the foundation of Habitat is its volunteers. From board members to builders, Habitat relies on commitments from regular citizens who call the Kootenays and Boundary home.

Habitat Southeast BC is holding its annual general meeting on Saturday, April 14 at noon in Grand Forks (Community Futures Boundary Building); for us to continue to support low-income families throughout the region we need to fill several volunteer board of director positions.

Please contact Spencer Tracy to discuss Habitat board member roles and responsibilities (kapriver@yahoo.com or call: 250.442.5688).