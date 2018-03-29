Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC seeks volunteer directors

Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC (HFHSEBC) is a regional non-profit organization that believes housing is a human right and should be available to all.

Our parent organization, Habitat for Humanity International, was founded in 1976 and now has affiliates worldwide. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity has helped construct or preserve over 800,000 homes; all homes are built using local trades people, partner family sweat equity, and volunteers.

The cost of new home construction throughout Southeast BC is offset using proceeds from our regional Habitat for Humanity Restores located in Grand Forks and Castlegar.

New homeowners are required to contribute to house construction from start to finish as well as repay an interest free mortgage that covers all building expenses.

Throughout Southeast BC, Habitat For Humanity has constructed 24 homes including our three most recent builds in Grand Forks which are scheduled to be finished by July of this year.

Like any not-for-profit organization, the foundation of Habitat is its volunteers. From board members to builders, Habitat relies on commitments from regular citizens who call the Kootenays and Boundary home.

Habitat Southeast BC is holding its annual general meeting on Saturday, April 14 at noon in Grand Forks (Community Futures Boundary Building); for us to continue to support low-income families throughout the region we need to fill several volunteer board of director positions.

Please contact Spencer Tracy to discuss Habitat board member roles and responsibilities (kapriver@yahoo.com or call: 250.442.5688).

At this time we are specifically looking for volunteers from the Kootenays including, Castlegar, Trail and Cranbrook. Please note that attendance at the Board AGM in Grand Forks is not mandatory to join the HFHSEBC Board.

Previous story
San Martino Club donates to community causes

Just Posted

What is Maundy Thursday?

Trail church observes traditional pre-Easter ritual which includes an Agape meal or Love Feast

Riverfront Centre grand opening on Monday

Ground broke on the $8.2-million uniquely integrated facility back in October 2016

Montrose’s $890,000 upgrade winds up

Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards

Easter Bunny in Trail on Friday, Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of March 29 to April 4

Rossland Council considers $200,000 to open arena in fall

A large crowd turned out to Monday’s council meeting to show their support for the Rossland Arena.

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Most Read

  • Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC seeks volunteer directors

    Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC (HFHSEBC) is a regional non-profit organization that…

  • What is Maundy Thursday?

    Trail church observes traditional pre-Easter ritual which includes an Agape meal or Love Feast