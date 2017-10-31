Little Miss Muffet didn’t seem to be afraid of a spider this morning when she switched out her tuffet for a seat as Michelle Bedford, office manager at the Trail Times. She and her Pook Sister Jeanine, from Trail Times nationals/classifieds , wish everyone a safe and fun Halloween 2017. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Happy Halloween from the Trail Times

The Trail Times Pook sisters wish everyone a fun and safe Halloween 2017

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The Trail Times Pook sisters wish everyone a fun and safe Halloween 2017

Previous story
Grand quilt sale underway at Trail United Church
Next story
B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Just Posted

Canadian music icon brings hits to Trail

Burton Cummings entertains crowd with wide-array of classic songs

Happy Halloween

A robot and a flower basket popped up during Spooktacular in downtown Trail on Saturday

‘Finding a Wife for Gino’ a famiglia effort

In the past, if a man had trouble finding a wife, his… Continue reading

Still no word on Air Canada refund for Trail kidney patient

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Proud to pin poppies

The poppy campaign at the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is now underway

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Happy Halloween from the Trail Times

The Trail Times Pook sisters wish everyone a fun and safe Halloween 2017

Most Read