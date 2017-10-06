Happy Thanksgiving from the Trail Times

Three-year olds Giselle Paakkunainen (left) and Milena Potnikoff had plenty to giggle and gobble about during the Trail and District Public Library’s Creative ABCs! program this week. October is Public Library Month in B.C., which recognizes and celebrates the value libraries deliver to communities across the province. Last year in B.C., libraries hosted over 73,000 programs, provided 3,500 computers for public use and circulated over 59 million items.