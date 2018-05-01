Help honour Trail’s stonemasons

The Rock Wall Project is in search of a large rock for the 12” x 23” bronze plaque with all the stonemasons names on it. It will likely be placed in Jubilee Park. (Photo: City of Trail)

The Rock Wall Project is in search of a large rock for the 12” x 23” bronze plaque with all the stonemasons names on it. It will likely be placed in Jubilee Park.

But they need help finding and hauling one.

The group would like it in place for the Passeggiata on May 10, part of Silver City Days, so it can show it off plus launch its revised and popular 10-route Walking Tour Brochure (e.g. The Manicotti Meander, the Spaghettini Shuffle) that takes people around 10 areas to Trail to view amazing stonework and European-style neighbourhoods.

The Rock Wall Project Entusiastico Society has been dissolved and so it has no money to purchase a rock. It would cost about $600. Thus the call for public support.

However,if a person or a business already has large rocks and would donate one, it would be greatly appreciated. The group need it “planted” and the bronze plaque attached.

The Rock Wall Project began in November of 2002. The society mandate was to a) raise awareness of the 100s of rock walls in Trail BC, b) document the history of the building of the walls, c) celebrate the builders/artisans and the back-breaking work they endured to make a living doing this.

The Society lasted until late 2017 and accomplished all its goals and more, partly outlined below:

Major Accomplishment: coffee table full colour book “Set in Stone~A History of Trail’s Rock Walls”, published in 2008 and basically sold out. The book is all over Canada, parts of the US, France, England, Italy, United Arab Emirates….

Other accomplishments: Stonemasons’ Celebration-presented plaques to all the workers, 10-route Walking Tour Brochure, saving the Esplanade and Jubilee Park stone planters, inclusion of Trail’s stone work in the City of Trail’s Official City Plan, rock wall Tshirts, and greeting cards, large framed photos, and much publicity.

Spin-offs: Rock walls and rockeries have seen a resurgence in Trail. Communities in Bloom has benefited from the Society’s work and presentations made to judges to help gain points. Countless people still talk about our project and the stonework in our city and have a new appreciation for the work the men did. Those walls are still working for us!

The society is full of gratitude for anyone and everyone who has encouraged or supported the project in any way, shape, or form. Without that support, it would never have happened.

One of our surviving stonemasons, Louie Bedin, 83, will be at the Passeggiata. And, you can enter to receive a large framed photo of one of Trail’s rock walls. The society wishes the other surviving stonemason, Guglielmo Di Domenico, a very happy 101st birthday on May 20.