Last year’s Selkirk College Nursing students in Guatemala. Submitted photo

Help send Selkirk nursing students to Guatemala

The Rice and Beans Fundraiser goes Saturday 6 p.m. in the Trail United Church

Great food, company, and a common purpose – all of this is offered in a festive Guatemalan Annual Beans and Rice Dinner to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Trail United Church on Pine Avenue.

Once again, great community support is making it possible for a group of Selkirk College Nursing students to travel to Guatemala to participate and learn more about grassroots Community Health projects.

The students will be travelling to Chenaulta, El estor, Nuevo Horizonte, La esmeralda, and Antigua.

Previous groups visited urban area free-trade zones, highland villages where community health and well-being is being affected by Canadian mining operations, and also the remote north-eastern jungle region of the country, where government health services are almost non-existent.

It was a privilege and most heart-warming experience for everyone. Those who were part of this journey will present their impressions at the dinner. Their stories bring to life the incredible resilience, capacity, and creativity of the Guatemalans they encountered, and how they are actively confronting the formidable challenges to health that they face.

“In our work and sharing with these people, we learned so much. They’re making such determined efforts in their communities to promote health as a basic human right, and to bring about positive social change. They are doing so much with so little,” say the students.

The event is the first major fundraising effort in Trail to send the next group south this coming spring. Cost is $15 at the door, and children are welcome.

If you have further questions about this event, please feel free to contact Tayler Dixon (250) 231.4780.

Previous story
Ever heard of Yoder, Zamora, or Zincton?

Just Posted

Trail passes library budget

Trail council approved the library’s $510,000 requisition for 2018

Fruitvale procures old middle school

After UBCM discussions last fall, the village purchased the site through public foreclosure Jan. 19

Skier credits Spot beacon for alerting SAR

One of the rescued skiers is a Grand Forks resident

Help send Selkirk nursing students to Guatemala

The Rice and Beans Fundraiser goes Saturday 6 p.m. in the Trail United Church

Joint replacement surgeries resume at KBRH

Increased infections put elective hip and knee surgeries on hold in December

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Most Read

  • Skier credits Spot beacon for alerting SAR

    One of the rescued skiers is a Grand Forks resident

  • Help send Selkirk nursing students to Guatemala

    The Rice and Beans Fundraiser goes Saturday 6 p.m. in the Trail United Church