The voting round for “Vans on the Go” opens Tuesday Sept. 25 and runs until 2 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Help Trail association get a new van

Vote 10 times for TACL’s Vans on the Go campaign to win $100,000 for a larger accessible vehicle

Not everyone can go on outings together at Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) because the van is too small.

That’s why TACL needs your vote for “Vans on the Go,” the non-profit’s campaign to win $100,000 through the Aviva Community Fund for the purchase of a larger accessible vehicle.

“This campaign is very important to many members of the Trail community, and surrounding areas, with diverse needs,” says TACL’s Courtney Korabek. “We will be campaigning for votes throughout the community this week.”

Online voting opens Tuesday (Sept. 25) on Aviva’s website AvivaCommunityFund.org, and runs until Oct. 4 at 2 p.m

Each person can vote a total of 10 times for “Vans on the Go” by registering on the site. All ten votes can be submitted at once or at anytime during the 10-day voting round. Winners will be announced Nov. 20.

In short, accessible vans increase access to community opportunities which builds a more inclusive community.

“Accessible vehicles make it possible for people with disabilities to live fully and freely in their communities,” says TACL.

“We can’t all get out of the house at the same time in the van we currently have,” the staff explain. “We have four wheelchair users and the van only holds two wheelchairs at one time. So we can’t do anything together as a group.”

Over 10 years, the Aviva Community Fund has donated millions of dollars to charitable initiatives across Canada.

The Fund states, “We believe that good things happen when people come together. Even great things. We get to know our neighbours. We do things to help each other. We become more resilient. That’s why this year’s theme for the Aviva Community Fund is about bringing people together to create change within our community.”

The group has produced a short video explaining their Vans on the Go campaign:

Previous story
Castlegar walk raises thousands for local Alzheimer’s support

Just Posted

Help Trail association get a new van

Vote 10 times for TACL’s Vans on the Go campaign to win $100,000 for a larger accessible vehicle

MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes

MP Richard Cannings was spared the impact of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa region

Castlegar walk raises thousands for local Alzheimer’s support

Castle Wood Village fundraiser shows astounding support in community, organizers say

IRM reports small sulphuric acid leak at Waneta reload

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Columbia Basin RDI: Exercise Your Right to Vote

Voter turnout statistics from the Columbia Basin Rural Development Institute

Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as one would expect of the team that gave us the “Broad Street Bullies,” he’s far from cuddly.

Edmonton cannabis company revenues more than triples to $19.1 million

Aurora Cannabis revenues more than triple in fourth quarter

B.C. pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Seattle one step closer to NHL after arena plan approved

Seattle City Council unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

Most Read