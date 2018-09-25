Help Trail association get a new van

Vote 10 times for TACL’s Vans on the Go campaign to win $100,000 for a larger accessible vehicle

The voting round for “Vans on the Go” opens Tuesday Sept. 25 and runs until 2 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Not everyone can go on outings together at Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) because the van is too small.

That’s why TACL needs your vote for “Vans on the Go,” the non-profit’s campaign to win $100,000 through the Aviva Community Fund for the purchase of a larger accessible vehicle.

“This campaign is very important to many members of the Trail community, and surrounding areas, with diverse needs,” says TACL’s Courtney Korabek. “We will be campaigning for votes throughout the community this week.”

Online voting opens Tuesday (Sept. 25) on Aviva’s website AvivaCommunityFund.org, and runs until Oct. 4 at 2 p.m

Each person can vote a total of 10 times for “Vans on the Go” by registering on the site. All ten votes can be submitted at once or at anytime during the 10-day voting round. Winners will be announced Nov. 20.

In short, accessible vans increase access to community opportunities which builds a more inclusive community.

“Accessible vehicles make it possible for people with disabilities to live fully and freely in their communities,” says TACL.

“We can’t all get out of the house at the same time in the van we currently have,” the staff explain. “We have four wheelchair users and the van only holds two wheelchairs at one time. So we can’t do anything together as a group.”

Over 10 years, the Aviva Community Fund has donated millions of dollars to charitable initiatives across Canada.

The Fund states, “We believe that good things happen when people come together. Even great things. We get to know our neighbours. We do things to help each other. We become more resilient. That’s why this year’s theme for the Aviva Community Fund is about bringing people together to create change within our community.”