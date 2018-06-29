Mrs Mauro’s Grade 6 class.

Kootenay Columbia students become eco-stewards

Wildsight taught Grade 6 students in Glenmerry Elementary how to be stream stewards this spring

How to be a stream steward?

That was the big question for Grade 6 students at Glenmerry Elementary School this spring.

The class participated in Wildsight’s Eco-Stewards program which offers an opportunity for teachers and students to combine in-depth ecosystem learning with meaningful action, inspired and guided by student interest.

Mrs. Mauro’s class had the opportunity to visit and learn about two streams near their school’s community.

McQuarrie Creek, along side Raven Rock Trail, was their first focus.

Students studied the physical, biological, and chemical components of the stream.

“To be a true stream steward, it’s important to first learn about the stream’s aquatic ecosystem,” explained Jess Williams, Wildsight’s environmental educator. “Once the students got to know the organisms that call this stream home, they naturally have a connection and a respect for the water. This then grows into a feeling of wanting to protect these tributaries.”

During the next field day, the students visited and explored the Bear Creek ecosystem, located just above the Waneta mall at Village Park.

Comparing the two streams was an important part of the stewardship component.

Williams says the students will come away from the Eco-Stewards program with a great sense of connection to their two local streams.

“They will have a better understanding of the streams overall health, what impacts that health, and the role that these streams have in their community,” she said.

After the field studies, the students went on to design and develop information brochures that will be shared with the residents of the community as well as the school.

“Look for some at the Miral Height’s trailhead and also at the Waneta mall notice board,” Williams added. “We can all do more to protect our local watersheds.”

Wildsight thanks the Columbia Basin Trust, FortisBC, the Province of BC, the Osprey Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies for their generous support of its Eco-Stewards program.

 

Previous story
Fernie Outdoor Rink becomes multi-purpose

Just Posted

Kootenay Columbia students become eco-stewards

Wildsight taught Grade 6 students in Glenmerry Elementary how to be stream stewards this spring

Invasive plant species for sale in Kootenay region

Warning issued by watchdog council

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4

Penticton Coun. Konanz makes federal bid for Conservative Party

She announced on Facebook in April that she would not be seeking re-election for council

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Rural recycling: Nelson puts RDCK on notice

City wants to stop paying for rural recycling

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Most Read

  • Kootenay Columbia students become eco-stewards

    Wildsight taught Grade 6 students in Glenmerry Elementary how to be stream stewards this spring