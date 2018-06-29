Kootenay Columbia students become eco-stewards

Wildsight taught Grade 6 students in Glenmerry Elementary how to be stream stewards this spring

How to be a stream steward?

That was the big question for Grade 6 students at Glenmerry Elementary School this spring.

The class participated in Wildsight’s Eco-Stewards program which offers an opportunity for teachers and students to combine in-depth ecosystem learning with meaningful action, inspired and guided by student interest.

Mrs. Mauro’s class had the opportunity to visit and learn about two streams near their school’s community.

McQuarrie Creek, along side Raven Rock Trail, was their first focus.

Students studied the physical, biological, and chemical components of the stream.

“To be a true stream steward, it’s important to first learn about the stream’s aquatic ecosystem,” explained Jess Williams, Wildsight’s environmental educator. “Once the students got to know the organisms that call this stream home, they naturally have a connection and a respect for the water. This then grows into a feeling of wanting to protect these tributaries.”

During the next field day, the students visited and explored the Bear Creek ecosystem, located just above the Waneta mall at Village Park.

Comparing the two streams was an important part of the stewardship component.

Williams says the students will come away from the Eco-Stewards program with a great sense of connection to their two local streams.

“They will have a better understanding of the streams overall health, what impacts that health, and the role that these streams have in their community,” she said.

After the field studies, the students went on to design and develop information brochures that will be shared with the residents of the community as well as the school.

“Look for some at the Miral Height’s trailhead and also at the Waneta mall notice board,” Williams added. “We can all do more to protect our local watersheds.”