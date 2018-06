Jennifer Cook of Kootenay Columbia Financial Service continued her support for the United Way Trail and District through the Workplace Campaign. She designated her contributions to West Kootenay Take A Hike Foundation ($8,000) and Scouts Camp Tweedsmuir ($2,000). Jennifer Cook (sixth from right) and the United Way’s Naomi McKimmie (seventh from right) posed along with staff and graduating students of the Take A Hike program. Congratulations to this year’s class.