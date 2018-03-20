Kootenay Kabab celebrates Persian New Year

Hamid Amini, owner and chef of Kootenay Kabab in downtown Trail, is readying his restaurant for a month of celebrating Nowruz, which is also known as Iranian New Year or Persian New Year. He hadn’t set up his Haft-Seen on Monday as today (Tuesday) marks the first day of Nowruz. However, he explained a Haft-Seen is a tabletop with an arrangement of seven symbolic items traditionally displayed for the new year. Those seven symbols are: wheat, barley or lentil sprouts growing in a dish to represent rebirth; sweet pudding made from wheat germ, representing wealth and abundance; dried Persian olives to symbolize love; garlic for medicine and good health; an apple to represent beauty and health; sumac (Persian spice) symbolizing sunrise, or light overcoming darkness; and vinegar which represents age and patience.
سال نو is Arabic for Persian New Year. “Norou zetan Priouz”