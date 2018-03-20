Kootenay Kabab celebrates Persian New Year

Hamid Amini, owner and chef of Kootenay Kabab in downtown Trail, is readying his restaurant for a month of celebrating Nowruz, which is also known as Iranian New Year or Persian New Year. He hadn’t set up his Haft-Seen on Monday as today (Tuesday) marks the first day of Nowruz. However, he explained a Haft-Seen is a tabletop with an arrangement of seven symbolic items traditionally displayed for the new year. Those seven symbols are: wheat, barley or lentil sprouts growing in a dish to represent rebirth; sweet pudding made from wheat germ, representing wealth and abundance; dried Persian olives to symbolize love; garlic for medicine and good health; an apple to represent beauty and health; sumac (Persian spice) symbolizing sunrise, or light overcoming darkness; and vinegar which represents age and patience.

Premier John Horgan’s statement on Nowruz

VICTORIA – Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement celebrating Nowruz on Tuesday, March 20, 2018:

“Today we celebrate Nowruz, the beginning of spring and a new year. Nowruz invites us to learn from the past and look forward to the future.

“This joyful holiday is celebrated with good food and family gatherings by several communities in the Iranian Plateau, as well as in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and elsewhere.

“In the lead-up to Nowruz, many people jump over fire to burn away bad luck and bad health, and to welcome blessings into their lives.

“We are excited to join with people around the globe in celebration of this inclusive and joyful holiday – a day when everyone is invited to look to the future with hope.

“This year, for the first time in British Columbia’s history, we welcomed people celebrating Nowruz into the B.C. legislature, and set up our first-ever legislative Haft Seen, a table covered in symbols of health, happiness and prosperity. We have declared March 20, 2018, the day of Nowruz.

“We wish all those celebrating Nowruz, across Canada and around the world, a joyous spring and a prosperous new year.

“Norou zetan Pirouz.”

 

سال نو is Arabic for Persian New Year. “Norou zetan Priouz”

Local retailers selling paper eggs to support Easter Seals

