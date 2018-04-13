Chief Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Buckley receives his aging out plaque from Lieutenant (Navy) David Cherrington. Submitted photo

Kootenay Sea Cadet moves on from corp

April 3 was an important day for Chief Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Buckley and the cadets of 131 Kootenay Royal Canadian Sea Cadets.

This was CPO2 Buckley’s last day as a Sea Cadet as he was about turn 19 and retire from the corp.

Buckley joined Sea Cadets in May 2012. Since then he has attended five summer training courses ranging from two to six weeks in duration. The courses were General Training, Basic Band and three sailing courses. He also spent one summer working as paid cadet staff at Cadet Summer Training Centre Quadra where he was a Divisional Petty Officer responsible for the cadets on the Basic Sail Course.

He has been a valuable member of the Cadet Sail Centre in Nelson were he instructed and supervised the cadets on their sail weekends.

Buckley graduated from JL Crowe last year and has been attending courses at Selkirk College this year. He will be returning as a Civilian Instructor to work at both 131 Kootenay and the Sail Centre in Nelson.

Also on April 3, CPO2 Buckley turned over his position of Coxswain to the newly promoted CPO2 Naomi Savage. The Coxswain is the senior cadet of the corps and part of the unit’s leadership team.

“Cadets has been a great experience for me. I am looking forward to continuing to help the youth of the area as an adult instructor,” says CPO2 Ryan Buckley. “I am also lucky that I can use the sail qualifications that I earned in the cadet program outside of cadets.”

CPO2 Buckley is a prime example of what a young person can achieve in the cadet program, said Lieutenant (Navy) David Cherrington, Commanding Officer of 131 Kootenay.

“It has been a pleasure having CPO2 Buckley in 131 and we continue to provide this level of training to other youth in the community.”

131 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp Kootenay always welcomes new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18.

Adults who would like to volunteer with Corp or its civilian sponsoring body are also welcome.

Previous story
Chief Petty Officer Second Class retires from Trail Sea Cadets

Just Posted

Couple charged in Fruitvale incident plead not guilty

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty.

Jaws used in two Trail car accidents

Regional firefighters responded to two separate vehicle incidents on Wednesday

Some movement towards improving Trail bus exchange

Public transit is a regional service; the city wrote to the RDKB in November 2016

Goose Creek, Ginol’s Landing, and Granite City revisited

Emma Ginol was so determined to make Ginol’s Landing a sternwheeler stop, she fired at a ship

Kootenay Sea Cadet moves on from corp

April 3 was an important day for Chief Petty Officer Second Class… Continue reading

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

More than 600 people came out to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read