Left, right! Footage of JL Crowe marching band surfaces

Looking over the many highlights of 2017, this latest one grew organically the past few months. The story began with a phone call and visit from former J.L. Crowe band teacher Clark White. After being interviewed for posterity by the retired teachers association, Mr. White was interested in finding home movies, or video footage, of the high school band marching in Silver City Day parades. After decades of prepping teenaged musicians for the annual procession through Trail, he didn’t have anything tangible from the past parades – he was hoping someone out there did.

On Boxing Day, as I was scrolling through Facebook, someone had re-posted Mr. White’s good news – a former student had shared his video of the band performing in downtown Trail and turning a corner off Bay Avenue, no less.

Mr. White wrote, “Got this video of the Crowe Marching Band back in 1998 from former student Jeff Jewitt. Thanks again Jeff! It shows the band marching in the Silver City Days Parade in the last year I taught at Crowe. If you watch it, you will see what people mean by ‘the interweaving corners.’ Also, the first piece you hear them play is ‘The J.L.Crowe Fight Song’ which I composed for the school way back in 1964 when I joined the staff there.”