Let the Games begin

Fruitvale mayor and husband cheering on son at 2018 Winter Olympics
Fruitvale mayor and husband cheering on son at 2018 Winter Olympics
Place Names: Ernest Mansfield was responsible for several local place names, but none survive
Youth advocates are hoping the community will step up to save the East Trail youth centre
Public voting in Searchlight 2018 starts Tuesday, Feb. 13
General voting day for the B.C. Local Government Election is Oct. 20
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision
52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious
Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’
A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder
Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war
Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday
Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico
Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums
Fruitvale mayor and husband cheering on son at 2018 Winter Olympics