Let the Games begin

Fruitvale’s Mark and Patricia Cecchini are at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea cheering on their son Joe who will compete in the skeleton event on Thursday and Friday for the Italian national team. Mark shared these photos of the opening ceremonies as well as the entrance by Italy’s Olympic team. They’ve also proven to be good luck for Team Canada. The Cecchinis have attended the team figure skating event, where Canada won gold, and the ladies’ mogul skiing, where Canada won a silver medal.

