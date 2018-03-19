Local retailers selling paper eggs to support Easter Seals

The annual Easter Seals Paper Egg Campaign runs until Easter Sunday.

Ferraro Foods in Trail and Rossland, and L & L Bakery and Wests Downtown in Castlegar, have teamed up with Easter Seals BC & Yukon to sell Paper Eggs at the checkout to support children and families who stay at Easter Seals Camp Winfield and the Easter Seals House in Vancouver.

The annual Easter Seals Paper Egg Campaign runs until Easter Sunday — on April 1 – at retailers in communities across Canada.

Every paper egg sold will help to fund transformative and life-changing programs and services for individuals living with disabilities. You can also purchase eggs online at www.paperegg.ca and send a personalized Easter Seals Spring eCard to your family and friends.

Purchase a dozen eggs for $20 or buy the whole coop for $50. Select from three unique Spring eCard designs, customize your message and send as many cards as you would like.

Celebrate Spring and show your support for Easter Seals BC & Yukon.

