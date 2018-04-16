Local student wins Legion poster contest

We would like to thank all the students from the Castlegar schools who entered this contest.

Every year the Royal Canadian Legion hosts a Youth Poster & Literary Remembrance contest.

It is open to all youth with posters submitted in colour or black and white from students in Grades 1-12.

There is also an essay and poetry contest for students in Grades 4-12 and video submissions for students in Grades 7-12.

We would like to thank all the students from the Castlegar schools who entered this contest and 23 presentations have been made at the local schools.

This year was very special for one Kinnaird Elementary student Cora Laporte who won first place in the Junior Black & White Poster category at the Royal Canadian Legion Castlegar Robson Branch 170. Her entry was forwarded to compete in the West Kootenay Zone Region. She also won first place in the West Kootenay, but the success of her entry did not stop there.

Laporte won a certificate for the Province of British Columbia and Yukon along with a cheque for $250.