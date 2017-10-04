Nature goes to Trail school

The Earth Rangers visited St. Michael’s School on Tuesday and introduced the students to a variety of interesting wildlife characters. The assembly involved educating students on the preservation and importance of Canada’s wildlife habitat as well as some special guests. Sonic, the barn owl, showed students its graceful flight, Ranger Laura Douglas got students up close to Floyd, the ball python, and Ranger Josh Mazza brought out Hook, the red-tail hawk, who soared over the crowd. The presentation, sponsored by Teck, is visiting schools throughout the district and is scheduled to be in Fruitvale and Rossland on Thursday.