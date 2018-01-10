Nelson passes cannabis moratorium

Only two people presented their views at a public hearing held at Nelson City Hall on Monday to get the public’s reaction to a proposed moratorium on recreational cannabis sales. Both presentations took less than one minute.
This move to regulate recreational cannabis sales is unrelated to the current six medical cannabis dispensaries in the city.
The purpose of the moratorium is to prevent anyone from opening up a recreational cannabis business in Nelson before federal and provincial rules are made known in the summer.
bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter