The Rotary Club of Trail inducted two new members recently. With past president Jan Morton is Cameron Rauschenberger (right), who has just moved to Trail from Kamloops to work with Investors Group, and Jason Warman, an employment counsellor at the Trail Inclusion Centre. The club, which meets Wednesdays at noon in the VISAC Gallery, has been working lately on local election forums with the Chamber of Commerce and an Online Auction with other Greater Trail Rotary Clubs to run from Oct. 8 -17.