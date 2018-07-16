Night moves

Wednesday was a picture perfect evening on the Esplanade for the Trail market. Besides good food, shopping and live music, the Kids Zone was bustling with bubble-makers and hoola-hoopers. (From left) Maddy Wicentowich, Rhys Drezdoff, Sawyer Bell, and Anson Bell. The next city market is slated for Aug. 8. Anyone looking for an outing before that can check out the first incrEDIBLE Night Market on Thursday from 5- 9 p.m. at Gyro Park as part of Music in the Park. Sheri Regnier photo