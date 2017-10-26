Nightmare Way in Warfield

The first annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way & Spooky Movie Night is ready to fly tonight (Friday) in the Warfield Community Hall from 5-10 p.m. Trick-or-treaters 12 and under 5:30-6:15 p.m. movie begins at 6:30 p.m.; teenagers, 7:30-8:15 p.m., movie starts at 8:30 p.m. As the scary features went up this week, so did new LED lighting along the pathway. Mayor Diane Langman says council voted to convert the lights to LEDs, those being the only ones the village owns. (Diane Langman photo)

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Pumpkin pupils

