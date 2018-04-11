With tick season now in play, a spa day at Barks & Recreation also means a careful check for ticks. Fortunately Ruby Jean was in the clear after a thorough inspection by groomer Rebecca Koban. However, Koban says she did remove a tick from a dog on Monday, so she encourages pet owners to check for the small bugs each day. Sheri Regnier photo

Open season on ticks in Trail

There is usually an uptick in tick bites as weather warms and more time is spent outdoors

Rebecca Koban has already removed one tick from a furry client this spring.

So the seasoned Trail groomer reminds pets owners to check their dogs and cats for the bloodsuckers daily now that weather is warming and more time is being spent outdoors.

Begin by brushing your fingers through the fur and applying enough pressure to feel any small bumps. Be sure to check between your dog’s toes, behind ears, under armpits and around the tail and head, too. If you do feel a bump, pull the fur apart to see what’s there.

Embedded ticks vary in size depending on how long it has been attached. However, they usually are black or dark brown in color and turn a greyish-white after feeding, in what’s called the engorged state.

When a tick is found on a person or pet, removal is important.

Interior Health (IH) has a series of “what to do” guidelines for removal from humans and animal, which begins with wearing gloves.

That’s because wood ticks (Dermacentor andersoni), the species most commonly found through the Interior Health region, do not carry the Lyme disease bacteria – but they can carry other diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Needle nose tweezers are recommended to gently grasp the tick close to the skin. IH then advises to pull the tick straight out without squeezing it.

After it is removed, clean the area with soap and water.

Although most tick bites are typically harmless, it is important to watch for signs of illness and see a doctor as soon as possible if a bull’s eye rash emerges or other symptoms such as fever, headache and muscle pain develop.

Like many illnesses, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to tick-related diseases.

IH recommends walking on cleared trails when in tall grass or wooded areas, covering up with light-coloured clothing to help spot ticks, tucking pant legs into socks or boots, and applying insect repellent containing DEET on uncovered skin.

To help keep ticks away from homes and yard, lawns should be kept short and fallen leaves and weeds removed.

Ixodes ticks (Ixodes pacificus or Ixodes angustus) are the species that transmit Lyme disease. They are more common throughout coastal B.C. but may be present in some Interior Health areas. While less than one per cent of Ixodes in B.C. carry Lyme disease, it is important to recognize the symptoms. In addition to a fever, headache, and muscle pain, people infected with Lyme disease will often develop a rash that looks like a “bull’s eye” target which expands from the site of the tick bite.

Time to talk Trail market

Open season on ticks in Trail

There is usually an uptick in tick bites as weather warms and more time is spent outdoors

Trail tackles retail pot sales

Council began the process to amend certain commerical zoning bylaws to permit NMC retail sales

Sulphuric acid incident on Trail streets

Westcan issues statement on sulphuric acid release

Time to talk Trail market

Trail's incrEDIBLE Farmers' Market is slated to launch Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two remain in jail after Fruitvale crime spree

Police reported the four charged with crimes related to the April 3 incidents are from Alberta

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Penticton's Shane Koyczan released a poem titled Hockey Family

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan's decision to slow work

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

  Open season on ticks in Trail

    There is usually an uptick in tick bites as weather warms and more time is spent outdoors