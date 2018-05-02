A steady rain put the majority of the Trail Minor Baseball’s Opening Day schedule on hold Saturday but it didn’t dampened the enthusiasm of players, parents and volunteers at Andy Bilesky Park. Guy Bertrand photos

Opening Day at Andy Bilesky Park

Rain didn’t dampen the spirit for Trail Minor Baseball’s opening day

Rain didn’t dampen the spirit for Trail Minor Baseball’s opening day

 

A steady rain put the majority of the Trail Minor Baseball’s Opening Day schedule on hold Saturday but it didn’t dampened the enthusiasm of players, parents and volunteers at Andy Bilesky Park. Guy Bertrand photos

Previous story
‘Smiles and hugs’ on the menu for Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail

Just Posted

Carjacking and chase suspect facing charges in West Kootenay spree

The series of events took place in Nakusp, Enterprise Creek, Slocan City, Krestova and Castlegar.

Opening Day at Andy Bilesky Park

Rain didn’t dampen the spirit for Trail Minor Baseball’s opening day

Jann Arden coming to Trail in November

Jann Arden will return to Trail this fall in support of her latest album, “These Are the Days.”

‘Good news budget’ for School District 20

The 2018/2019 budget for the Kootenay Columbia district is set for adoption on Thursday

‘Smiles and hugs’ on the menu for Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail

Jenny Murray began organizing a Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail back in 2008

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Most Read