PHOTOS: Wildflower shows off its new bee hive

So much honey, but not a drop for the kids.

Wildflower School’s K-1 students showed off their new observational bee hive and served tea to a visiting class from South Nelson Elementary on Wednesday afternoon.

The hive’s installation was made possible after city council approved an amendment to its animal control bylaw to allow for the one-year pilot project. The bylaw otherwise prevents honey bees from being kept within city limits.

