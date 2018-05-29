Pickleball coming to Oasis

The RDKB with help from the Trust is building two pickleball courts in the community of Oasis
Climber received serious injuries in fall near Castlegar.
The Beaver Valley was hopping with annual May Days celebrations on the weekend
Changes to 9-1-1 dispatch produce immediate impact for Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue
Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner
Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.
The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.
Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday
Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019
The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”
Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline
The Playbox is courtesy of several Trail area organizations who support healthy family initiatives
James Hoggan speaks in Silverton, Nelson
A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28
Two students off to MD Undergraduate program at UBC
$2M funding boost from federal natural science council
