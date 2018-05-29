The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, with the help from a $35,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, is building two pickleball courts in Oasis. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August. Submitted photos

Pickleball coming to Oasis

