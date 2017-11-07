Pumpkin Classic signals start to debate season at JLC

The 30th Annual Pumpkin Classic Debate Tourney was the first tournament of the new JLC debate season

From left to right: The participating members of the JL Crowe Debate Team: Novice Grade 8’s: Tim Johnson, Sabrina Parsons Magrath, Raquel Collins, Kaylyn Baril, Rannde Wyatt, Sara Arychuk, Trinity Gademans and Grade 12 senior, Chris Mountain.

The 30th Annual Pumpkin Classic Debate Tourney held at JL Crowe was the first tournament of the new debate season.

The topic for this competition for the seniors was, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” Students debated in both the cross-examination format as well as the Canadian National Debate Format (CNDF).

In the senior category, JL Crowe student, Chris Mountain placed third individually and was paired with Kelowna student, Addision Behrisch to come third as a team.

The junior category was comprised students from LVR, Kelowna and Stanley Humphries. The novice topic was, “Be it resolved that freedom is overrated.” Kaylyn Baril and Sasha Leithead tied for first with Rannde Wyatt in second place and Trinity Gademans in third.

Team placements included Kaylyn Baril and Rannde Wyatt in first, Raquel Collins and Sash Leithead in second and Trinity Gademans paired with Sabrina Parsons Magrath in third. Tim Johnson and Sara Arychuk placed fourth. Congratulations are extended to these debaters as this is a brand new activity for all of them.

Students may now look forward to their next tournament that is yet to be announced. Students are invited to join the Debate Club as new members are always welcome. A big thank you goes out to the community for their participation in judging students as they hone their debating toolkit.

All this is in preparation for the Law Foundation Cup, emblematic of provincial high school debate, which will be taking place in Lower Mainland East on the first weekend of March 2017 at the University of Fraser Valley.