Pumpkin pupils

Pumpkins are a little harder to come by this Halloween with B.C. farmers reporting issues keeping up with demand following a hot and arid summer across the province. This and other pumpkin facts are part of a learning unit in the Kindergarten class at St. Michael’s Elementary School this week.

