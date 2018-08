Ryan Cunningham entered his 11th day on the road for his Pushing the Envelope Trek to Fight Cardiac Arrest ride. His latest report after Day 10 had him near Kanab, Utah, roughly 1,900 kilometres from his start in Castlegar on Aug. 3. His picture shows him at a summit along Highway 89 near the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument in Utah. That leaves him roughly 750km to go before reaching Tuscon, Az., in his ride to support the All Heart Foundation, co-created by his brother Craig. Ryan’s fiancee Ellen Clark, who drove the vehicle support from the start, had to return home for her uncle’s funeral. Larry Mailey has stepped to fill the void. To follow Ryan’s progress visit his “Pushing the Envelope Trek to Fight Cardiac Arrest” page on Facebook.