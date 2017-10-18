Red, white and patriotic quilt

The Tuesday Morning Quilters are especially red, white and patriotic this year. The volunteer-quilting crew is finishing off a Canada150 showstopper to highlight their 15th Annual Coffee Party, Quilt Show and Sale on Oct. 28. The quilters meet in the Trail United Church every Tuesday to create pieces that include something for every pocketbook. The quilts, ornaments, bibs and a variety of other accessories, are all handmade using donated fabrics and threads. Last year the dedicated quilters raised about $4,000, with all proceeds donated back into community charities. The 2017 show begins in the church at 1 p.m. the last Saturday in October, and includes a Bake Sale by the Trail United Church women. Anyone who would like to donate to Tuesday Morning Quilters is encouraged to call Sheila Kendrick at 250.368.8697. From left: Sheila Kendrick, Velda Besso and Linda Cox display the Canada150 quilt.