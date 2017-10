The executive of the Rossland Healthcare Auxiliary Thrift Store would like to say how proud they are of their hard working Auxilians. Following their $30,000 donation to the Endoscopy Campaign, the Auxiliary has just bought priority items off a wish list totalling $47,650 for Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge and 10 departments at KBRH. Thanks also to the public for its continued support. KBRH Health Foundation representatives Doug Sperry, Board Director (front left) and Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (front right) accept this generous donation. Submitted photo