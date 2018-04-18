Rossland Health Care Auxiliary commits $60,000 to KBRH campaign

Rossland Auxiliary continues to support Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital campaigns

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary team donated $5,000 to the KBRH Ultrasound Project and $1,200 to the Poplar Ridge Music Therapy Program. Music Therapy programming provides socialization, stimulation and well-being for patients in our long term care facilities. The Ultrasound project intends to increase the capacity of ultrasounds at KBRH and improve direct patient care. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation, accepts this contribution from the Auxiliary team.