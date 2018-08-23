Renovation volunteers in front of the revamped Rossland Royal Canadian Legion.

Rossland Legion gets facelift, thanks to volunteers

Kitchen, dining room improvements part of renovation

The Rossland Royal Canadian Legion has recently undergone a number of improvements to its kitchen and dining room to better serve the community.

Project funding was used to refresh the kitchen and dining room as well as replace the floor throughout the areas. Much of the installation work was done by Legion members, including painting all the interior walls for a fresh new ambience throughout. The Ladies Auxiliary also provided a donation to enable the branch to update the lighting in the kitchen.

The Legion’s timely renovation project will enhance their dining room and kitchen facilities. Safety linoleum was put into the kitchen area to improve the working conditions for the volunteers. The new colours in the dining area reflect the colour scheme used in the upstairs lounge which was renovated last year.

The Legion looks to continue its practice of providing many meals for social, memorial services and banquets as it has over the past 99 years. 2019 will mark the 100th year of the Rossland Legion’s inception, initially as a branch of the Great War Veterans Association, which in 1929 became the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Legion will re-open on Sept. 5 to their regular hours — Wednesday to Saturday opening at 3 p.m. The Rossland Legion continues as an important community asset providing a large and attractive space for Legion sponsored events as well as being available for rental by interested groups.

The Rossland Legion donates to many worthy local causes/organizations in our community. Last year they made donations to Columbia View Lodge ($5,000), Trail track and Field ($250), Rossland Scouts ($500), Rossland Girl Guides ($500), Rossland Junior Curling ($200), Canadian Tire Jumpstart ($2,500). In addition, they work with the schools and community to promote awareness of the contribution of our veterans through remembrance.

The Legion’s renovation project was funded in part by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

