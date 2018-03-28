San Martino Club donates to community causes

(From left) Louie DeRosa, representing the San Martino Club, recently presented a $500 cheque to Marylynn Rakuson from the Trail United Church food bank and a $500 cheque to Ken Potter of Sanctuary. Last year marked a significant milestone for the San Martino Club of Trail when the group celebrated its 75th anniversary. The club hosted a cabaret-like evening on April 29 in the Colombo Hall. These donations were made possible largely because of the well-attended anniversary gala. Submitted photo