Tim Pettigrew of SunLife Financial presents a $6,000 donation to Barb Gibson, chair of Generation to Generation Society (Sanctuary), to help in planning Alley Bash 2.0 set for September, 2018. Submitted photo

Sanctuary to celebrate 20th anniversary with Alley Bash 2.0

SunLife Financial presented a $6000 donation toward 2018’s Alley Bash 2.0

In 2018 Sanctuary, The Generation to Generation Society, will celebrate 20 years and what better way than to stage another Alley Bash.

And just like the first, Alley Bash 2.0 will be one of a kind. The feature event, live from the alley, is the Ivory Club Dueling Piano Show.

“Spontaneous and outrageous” this entertainment of Las Vegas will dazzle everyone, and right here is downtown Trail. (https://www.theduelingpianoshow.ca/)

Tim Pettigrew of SunLife Financial has come forward offering to support and partner in the event.

“This is an amazing milestone for the volunteers and supporters of Sanctuary and the work they do for our youth. We are very pleased to be a part of the Alley Bash and proud to support a program that does so much good for the community.”

SunLife’s $6000 donation is a huge kick start for Sanctuary’s planned anniversary fund raising and members are super excited to have this backing.

Together with Lisa Milne of the Royal Theatre, Sanctuary volunteers are mapping out the details including a free family movie presentation and anniversary celebration in the afternoon.

Evening festivities will provide old and new treats perfectly suited to the alley and include a champagne welcome, Rustic Crust’s freshly baked pizza, appetizers, Parisian desserts, Trail Beer Refinery on tap, film presentation, and more. To ensure every seat is the perfect one, tickets are limited and will go on sale, online, January 15, 2018.

Details can be found on the Facebook page at Sanctuary Trail www.facebook.com/sanctuarytrail, website www.sanctuarytrail.org or call 250-368-6142.

It all happens Sept. 15, 2018 so mark your calendar and help Sanctuary continue to provide for children and families in our communities.

Previous story
B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Just Posted

Armoury’s namesake a Kootenay hero in every sense

Perhaps few know the details of the man for which the Trail Armoury is named.

Flippant use of military terms skewers reality of war

Editor’s note: This column originally ran in 2013 but remains relevant today if not more so

Coyotes spotted in Trail neighbourhoods

aggressive interaction on Tuesday in Sunningdale prompted a late-night alert by WildsafeBC.

Sanctuary to celebrate 20th anniversary with Alley Bash 2.0

SunLife Financial presented a $6000 donation toward 2018’s Alley Bash 2.0

Temperature study backs grape-growing plans

Arrow Lakes similar to Summerland for climate

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Science and religion need not be in conflict

“It’s too bad Payette was disdainful and dismissive of those who do not “live and breathe” science …”

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

What you see …

It’s never too late for a picture like this

West Kootenay Cadet Boot Camp

Several Trail cadets completed their training in basic drill, uniforms, air rifle and knowledge

Most Read