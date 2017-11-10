Sanctuary to celebrate 20th anniversary with Alley Bash 2.0

Tim Pettigrew of SunLife Financial presents a $6,000 donation to Barb Gibson, chair of Generation to Generation Society (Sanctuary), to help in planning Alley Bash 2.0 set for September, 2018. Submitted photo

In 2018 Sanctuary, The Generation to Generation Society, will celebrate 20 years and what better way than to stage another Alley Bash.

And just like the first, Alley Bash 2.0 will be one of a kind. The feature event, live from the alley, is the Ivory Club Dueling Piano Show.

“Spontaneous and outrageous” this entertainment of Las Vegas will dazzle everyone, and right here is downtown Trail. (https://www.theduelingpianoshow.ca/)

Tim Pettigrew of SunLife Financial has come forward offering to support and partner in the event.

“This is an amazing milestone for the volunteers and supporters of Sanctuary and the work they do for our youth. We are very pleased to be a part of the Alley Bash and proud to support a program that does so much good for the community.”

SunLife’s $6000 donation is a huge kick start for Sanctuary’s planned anniversary fund raising and members are super excited to have this backing.

Together with Lisa Milne of the Royal Theatre, Sanctuary volunteers are mapping out the details including a free family movie presentation and anniversary celebration in the afternoon.

Evening festivities will provide old and new treats perfectly suited to the alley and include a champagne welcome, Rustic Crust’s freshly baked pizza, appetizers, Parisian desserts, Trail Beer Refinery on tap, film presentation, and more. To ensure every seat is the perfect one, tickets are limited and will go on sale, online, January 15, 2018.

Details can be found on the Facebook page at Sanctuary Trail www.facebook.com/sanctuarytrail, website www.sanctuarytrail.org or call 250-368-6142.

It all happens Sept. 15, 2018 so mark your calendar and help Sanctuary continue to provide for children and families in our communities.