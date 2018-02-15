The Chartered Professional Accountants of BC (CPABC) is an employer exhibitor participating in Selkirk College Career & Education Fair. The annual free event is an opportunity for people to make that valuable job connection. (Selkirk College)

Selkirk College Career and Education Fair makes employment connection

This year’s event takes place on March 6 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Castlegar campus.

CASTLEGAR — Local employers are teaming up with Selkirk College for the annual Career & Education Fair.

People eager to find employment, students wanting to chart a course for future education and employment counsellors seeking up-to-date career information find this free annual event beneficial.

“Selkirk College is committed to providing pathways to meaningful employment,” says Selkirk College Recruitment Specialist Matt Martin. “The Career & Education Fair is a valuable event that highlights the different routes to strong employment in our region.

This year’s event takes place on March 6 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Selkirk College’s Castlegar Campus and there is still time to sign up to participate as an exhibitor. Participating employers are varied in the field and this year’s list includes Canada Border Services, Shambhala Music Festival, CIBC, Interior Health and Industry Training Authority just to name a few.

Stephanie Snowden is the Business Development Coordinator with Chartered Professional Accountants of BC (CPABC) which has participated in the Selkirk College Career & Education Fair for a number of years. Their goal is to show students where their studies can take them.

“Many of the mandatory prerequisite courses that are needed for this professional designation can be taken at Selkirk College,” she says. “While Selkirk does not grant accounting degrees, it does allow students to start off on the right track. CPABC tries to show how their education at Selkirk College can bridge to other universities and how that can, in turn, allow them to begin their professional studies later on.”

Martin says employers find the Career & Education Fair a valuable venue for recruiting to their organization or business.

“From Selkirk College graduates eager to start their new career or find summer employment to members of the public who come to this event to connect, our event gathers people together for face-to-face networking,” he says.

Are you interested in becoming an exhibitor at the Career & Education Fair? Contact Matt Martin at 250.354.3213 or mmartin1@selkirk.ca to find out how to join in on this opportunity for employers. You can also go to www.selkirk.ca/future-students/career-and-education-fair to register.

