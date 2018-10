It’s hard to believe that “Shift into Winter” began on Monday. B.C. regulations state that on Oct. 1, winter tires are required to be on vehicles travelling provincial highways including all those in the interior. A winter tire is defined as one with either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol and in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. Mechanic Daniel Harding, of Brost Auto Worx in downtown Trail, was helping customers shift into winter on Monday.