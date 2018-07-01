Damming the Peace presents the independent voices of many citizens describing every important impact of the dam. Photo supplied

Site C opposition gets boost from book

Damming the Peace tour in Nelson on July 17

Longtime agrologist and author Wendy Holm, editor of Damming the Peace: The Hidden Costs of the Site C Dam, will be hosted by the Nelson Chapter, Council of Canadians, in a book tour and public discussion on Tuesday, July 17th at 7 p.m. at 717 Vernon Street in Nelson.

Since the 1970s, the Site C Dam in northeastern British Columbia’s Peace River Valley has been touted by B.C. Hydro and successive governments as necessary to meet the province’s increasing energy needs. With its enormous $10 billion price tag, the dam would be the largest public works project in B.C. history. It would be the third dam on the Peace River, and destroy traditional unceded territory belonging to Treaty 8 First Nations.

In December, 2017, the B.C. government announced that construction of the Site C Dam would continue despite the opposition of many citizens, cost overrun, dubious economic viability, geological conditions and ongoing legal challenges from landowners and First Nations.

Wendy Holm brings another perspective to the case against Site C, that of the production of crops. “We import more than 60 percent of vegetables that we could grow here,” she says. “With its alluvial soils and class one climate for agriculture, the Peace River Valley has the cropping capability of the Fraser Valley, but with higher yields, because of the longer days throughout the summer. Instead we are dependent on drought stricken California for produce.

“Site C is an economic white elephant. We do not need the Site C Dam. It is time to close it down,” says Holm, who has received two Queen’s Medals for contributions to community.

“I guess I’m just a girl who can’t take no for an answer.”

Also on the program will be conservation advocate and former Nelson city councillor Candace Batycki, who focuses on protecting ecosystems for threatened and endangered wildlife. Candace is s program director for Y2Y BC (Yellowstone to Yukon). a leading sponsor of the annual Paddle for the Peace event on the Peace River near Fort St. John.

Damming the Peace presents the independent voices of many citizens describing every important impact of the dam, including sustainability energy expert Guy Dauncey on future energy demand, and whether there is likely to be a need for Site C electricity; an interview with aboriginal activist Helen Knott on the dam’s assault on traditional lands and culture, in particular Indigenous women; broadcaster Rafe Mair on how party politics corrupts political leadership; and writer Joyce Nelson on the connection between the Site C dam and continental water sharing plans.

Prominent water activist and chair of the Council of Canadians Maude Barlow says. “The fight to stop Site C is not over. Damming the Peace is our roadmap.”

Wendy Holm will sign copies of her book before and after the event. Royalties from book sales will be donated to the Nun Wa Dee Stewardship Society through the Yellow Stakes campaign to support the Prophet River and West Moberly Firsy Nations in their legal challenge of the project.

Doors open at 6:30.

For further information, call 250-352-9871, or contact info@councilofcanadians.

Previous story
Columbia Basin grads awarded $3,000 to pursue educational dreams

Just Posted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Site C opposition gets boost from book

Damming the Peace tour in Nelson on July 17

Rossland to ban plastic bags?

Mayor Kathy Moore says Victoria court ruling clears path for city’s own ban

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Do your part to prevent wildfires this weekend

The province urges all British Columbians to be cautious with campfires

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Teck fined $78,100 for water pollution

A quarter of the permit exceedances were more than 200 per cent over the limit.

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Most Read