Education outreach is a key cause the Congregation of Notre Dame (CND) has historically supported. So this year the CND’s Sister Norma Gallant, donated $500 to Skool Aid, a non-denominational program that helps low-income families in the Trail area offset costs of school supplies. The Trail Catholic community began Skool Aid in the basement of St. Anthony’s Church back in August 2010 after Louise McEwan read a Times article about a local food bank, which also mentioned the added expense families incur when kids return to school. Since then, many individuals and community organizations have donated to the program and helped hundreds of families with school supply costs. Donations can be mailed to Holy Trinity Parish 2012 Third Avenue, Trail BC V1R 1R7. Cheques should be made payable to Holy Trinity Parish Skool-Aid Project. (From left) Liz Stephens, Sister Norma Gallant, Louise McEwan, and Marianne Hubbard.

Skool Aid benefits from Congregation of Notre Dame

CND contributes to Trail Catholic community cause

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

CND contributes to Trail Catholic community cause

Previous story
After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

Just Posted

Skool Aid benefits from Congregation of Notre Dame

CND contributes to Trail Catholic community cause

We’re off to see the Wizard

The Wizard of Oz goes in downtown Trail’s Bailey theatre Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.

Little League catches a break from Trail council

Trail council divvied up $115,000 of Community Initiatives Trust funding to 34 community groups

Pipeline sale fails Canadians, says B.C. MP

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings was in Parliament when the pipeline story broke

Trail U12 Steelers shine in Vernon

The girls fastball team brought home a bronze-medal from the Vernon tournament

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Conductors and locomotive engineers strike against CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Most Read

  • Skool Aid benefits from Congregation of Notre Dame

    CND contributes to Trail Catholic community cause