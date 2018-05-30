Skool Aid benefits from Congregation of Notre Dame

Education outreach is a key cause the Congregation of Notre Dame (CND) has historically supported. So this year the CND’s Sister Norma Gallant, donated $500 to Skool Aid, a non-denominational program that helps low-income families in the Trail area offset costs of school supplies. The Trail Catholic community began Skool Aid in the basement of St. Anthony’s Church back in August 2010 after Louise McEwan read a Times article about a local food bank, which also mentioned the added expense families incur when kids return to school. Since then, many individuals and community organizations have donated to the program and helped hundreds of families with school supply costs. Donations can be mailed to Holy Trinity Parish 2012 Third Avenue, Trail BC V1R 1R7. Cheques should be made payable to Holy Trinity Parish Skool-Aid Project. (From left) Liz Stephens, Sister Norma Gallant, Louise McEwan, and Marianne Hubbard.