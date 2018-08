Eventual champion Gord Corder rolls in a putt on the 12th hole, while final-group players Dan Dupuis (left) and Kevin Hogg look for a break. Over 100 golfers played through the smoke in the Birchbank (Rossland-Trail) Men’s Open at the Birchbank Golf Course on the weekend. The three-day tournament ended in a dramatic playoff with Spokane golfer Corder outdueling defending champion Kevin Hogg for the title. For more see Page 11.