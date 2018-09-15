SPCA sets opening for new Castlegar animal shelter

The SPCA’s new regional facility in Castlegar will officially open next week.

The West Kootenay Community Animal Centre at 124 Heritage Way, across from the airport, opens on Friday, September 21 at 11 a.m.

There will be a short program with remarks by BC SPCA chief executive officer Craig Daniell, mayor Lawrence Chernoff and Kelvin Saldern of the Columbia Basin Trust before the official ribbon cutting. Tours and refreshments will follow.

Construction on the $2.7-million, 4,250 square foot facility began last October. The City of Castlegar donated the land and the Columbia Basin Trust chipped in $250,000.

The new building replaces the SPCA’s old facility in Trail.