Spring break fun in Trail

Camp Chaos, a popular spring break activity for youth in Trail, is underway for the next two weeks. After playing tag and swimming at the Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, (top photo) Arabella Le Roux, 7, settled into the crafting table in the Cominco gym to paint a fox.

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Olivia Fillmore, 10, and seven-year old Gabriel Brinson Martin, decided to up their energy with a game of catch with a wiffle ball.

Trail Kiwanis donates to youth at-risk program

