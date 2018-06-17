Catherine Hernandez’s book is a multi-voiced novel about life in the inner city. Photo supplied

Start reading now for August 7 meeting in Nelson

Book club has drop-in to discuss Scarborough

The Nelson Public Library invites readers to join a free, drop-in book club. The next meeting is Tuesday, August 7, at 7 pm to discuss Scarborough by Catherine Hernandez — but the time to get reading is now.

Popular Canadian books form the basis for the Amnesty International Book Club, and the Library has teamed up with the local group to host bi-monthly meetings. There will be tea, cookies, and great discussion with other booklovers in a casual, friendly setting.

Described as a poignant, multi-voiced novel about life in the inner city, Scarborough reveals through its characters a low-income, culturally diverse Toronto area neighbourhood in which three kids struggle to rise above poverty, abuse, and a system that consistently fails them.

Scarborough is a celebration of community, a sensitive and compassionate portrayal of how lives are irrevocably changed, moment by moment, through small acts of kindness or cruelty,” wrote the Hamilton Review of Books.

The Amnesty International Book Club recommends a Canadian book every two months, with online features such interactive author interviews, podcast episodes, challenging discussion questions, and rich human rights backgrounds to the books’ topics.

For more information and to access additional copies of the book call the library at 352-6333. Everyone is welcome.

