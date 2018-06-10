Registration is now open for filmmaking workshops for adult learners at Selkirk College’s School of the Arts. Learn specialized techniques from production to editing. Photo submitted

Summer film workshops set for Selkirk College

All ages encouraged to sign up

A summer film experience at Selkirk College isn’t just for kids anymore.

Join filmmaking enthusiasts just like you and take your interest in onscreen storytelling to the next level under the guidance of instructors who are working professionals in the industry.

Offered through the Digital Arts & New Media (DANM) Program in Nelson, seven workshops taking place this July for adult learners will help participants learn valuable production skills including story boarding, using professional gear and software, editing, the fundamentals of motion graphics, cinematography, after effects and much more.

“Our youth film camps are wildly popular and felt the time was right to open the door for adults who want to explore some of the more specialized areas of filmmaking,” says Daryl Jolly, School of the Arts Chair. “We’ve brought in some of the top filmmakers in our region to share their expertise with everyone from the hobbyist to someone seriously pursuing this passion.”

Instructors include Jolly, School of the Arts faculty Bryan Webb, Colin Burwell of Empty Cup Media, Gregory Mackenzie of Impatient Pictures and Amy Bohigian of Watershed Productions Inc.

“Empowering emerging and established filmmakers with new skills supports individuals to reach their goals,” says Bohigian. “This also adds value to our robust filmmaking community here in the Kootenays.”

Registration is now open for these dynamic summer learning experiences that range in length from four days to one-day workshops.

• Film School in a Week (July 3-6)

• Directing & Producing (July 19-20)

• Cinematography (July 23)

• Beginner Editing (July 24)

• Advanced Editing (July 25)

• Animation & Motion Graphics (July 26)

• Tilting with Adobe After Effects (July 27)

Find out the detailed prospectus on each workshop and register at www.selkirk.ca/summer-film-workshops. There are still a few spots left in Selkirk College’s Youth Digital Film Camps as well. Go to www.selkirk.ca/youth-film-camps to learn more.

