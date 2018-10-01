Teck Trail lauded as city gets five-bloom rating

The City of Trail is basking in a five-bloom rating and a unique recognition for stewardship following the 2018 Communities in Bloom awards announced in Strathcona, AB on Saturday.
The Silver City received a bronze rating, five blooms, and a special mention for “Teck Environmental Stewardship and Financial Support,” while Castlegar came out the winner in the Class of Champions (small) against Trail, Ashcroft and Kinistino SK.
Back in July, volunteer judges Cliff Lacey and Dr. Cynthia Boyd made a visit to Trail to evaluate criteria that included the overall contributions of municipal council and departments, as well as industry, businesses and the private sector in regards to six categories: Tidiness, Environmental Action, Heritage Conservation, Urban Forestry, Landscape and Floral Displays.
Notably, this was the first-time Lacey and Boyd had been to Trail.
Following their evaluation, the volunteer judges noted the smelter’s history and in “the ensuing years there was much environmental damage done to the area.”
What led to the special mention is the judges’ acknowledgement of Teck’s multi-layered approach to undoing the damage from those early years of operation.
For a complete list of the results visit www.communitiesinbloom.ca.