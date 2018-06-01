Teen talent takes over Trail tonight

So much talent, where to put it all? That’s what VISAC director Kristen Renn is tasked with before she opens the Crowe Art Student showcase Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday she revealed a small sampling of what the community will be wowed with at the public reception, which will run before the JL Crowe Players take centre stage in The Wizard of Oz, upstairs in The Bailey at 7 p.m.