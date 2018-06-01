Teen talent takes over Trail tonight

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night
JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night
Voters will face a complicated question when they go to the polls on the recreation complex
The campground will begin an infrastructural upgrade on June 4
Witness reported hearing an explosion at around 12:30 p.m. Friday May 25
Grans to Grans is hosting a Strawberry tea on Saturday at Trail United Church
Trail officials are at the FCM in Halifax this week networking with Canada’s municipal leaders
Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items
RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.
Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem
This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.
The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.
CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park
Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs
GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare
The campground will begin an infrastructural upgrade on June 4
JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night