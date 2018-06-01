So much talent, where to put it all? That’s what VISAC director Kristen Renn is tasked with before she opens the Crowe Art Student showcase Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday she revealed a small sampling of what the community will be wowed with at the public reception, which will run before the JL Crowe Players take centre stage in The Wizard of Oz, upstairs in The Bailey at 7 p.m.

Teen talent takes over Trail tonight

JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night

Previous story
Rossland Lions campground ready for season

Just Posted

Castlegar’s refendum question is ugly, but necessary

Voters will face a complicated question when they go to the polls on the recreation complex

Rossland Lions campground ready for season

The campground will begin an infrastructural upgrade on June 4

Home in Trail Gulch still not safe to enter

Witness reported hearing an explosion at around 12:30 p.m. Friday May 25

Trail grans serving up strawberries and tea

Grans to Grans is hosting a Strawberry tea on Saturday at Trail United Church

Trail leaders network in Halifax this week

Trail officials are at the FCM in Halifax this week networking with Canada’s municipal leaders

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Most Read

  • Rossland Lions campground ready for season

    The campground will begin an infrastructural upgrade on June 4

  • Teen talent takes over Trail tonight

    JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night