The Trail Wave

GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
Dan Popadynetz make the trek to Trail’s Rock Island to tackle the Columbia River feature
Mayor Mike Martin announced during Monday council that he will not seek a second term
Trail received a cheque nearing $45,000 from FortisBC toward new LED streetlights
Archers from the Okanagan and Alberta joined locals at the two-day West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot
BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year
The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian
Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship
Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack
A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate
The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto
The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing
Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver
Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe
Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect
