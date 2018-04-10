TIFM is a member of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (Trail Times file photo)

Time to talk Trail market

Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market is slated to launch Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A cold and snowy spring hasn’t put the freeze on Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market (TIFM).

Rain, shine or sleet – the first day is just around the corner – May 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.on Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail.

“We are continuing to grow and thank all for their continued support,” says incrEDIBLE organizer Gina Ironmonger. “This year the vendors are working hard to bring you an array of fresh and nutritious seasonal fruits and vegetables, and ethically raised meats and eggs.”

Fresh baked bread, pastries and pies will strike a fancy for the sweet tooth, adults can taste-test and purchase local wine or spirits, and booths with soaps, artisanal crafts and more will be set up for shoppers of all ages.

Ironmonger says every market will have music, fun activities for children, draws and more.

“It will be the best place to be on a Saturday morning for family and friends to meet and enjoy the music, activities, and special events while shopping local.”

The theme for the first date is a Mother’s Appreciation Day and Plant Sale.

“And don’t forget, there is free parking on Saturday in downtown Trail,” she said.

Now called the “TIFM” for short, market organizers are looking forward to being part of the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyle Expo for a second year and later this summer, playing a role in a new night time offering.

“We have partnered, on two evenings, with the already wonderful event, Music in the Park,” Ironmonger explained.

On July 19 and August 16, TIFM will join bandstand performers at Gyro Park with a night market from 5-9 p.m. Those who “make it, bake it, grow it, and raise it” will be joined by food trucks and an adult-only local wines and brew garden.

“Can’t get much better than that,” she added.

“We would like to thank the organizers, the business community, community partners and all those who support our farmers’ markets.

“Our market continues to grow and expand with your support and the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, for that we extend a heartfelt thank you.”

There are many ways to lend a hand to the volunteer-run markets.

“Our volunteers help vendors, market set up and take down, promote special events, accept donations to local food programs and a whole lot more,” said Ironmonger.

“We are currently looking for volunteers to demonstrate and educate on food preparation of local seasonal vegetables and fruits. Creativity and suggestions are always welcome.”

In 2017 the Trail market raised $1,200 for the local food bank and over $5,700 for BC Wildfire Relief.

Two TIFM tables are set aside in support of non-profits.

For more information on vendor or volunteer opportunities email incredibletrail@gmail.com or call Gina at 250.231.8671

Time to talk Trail market

Trail's incrEDIBLE Farmers' Market is slated to launch Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

